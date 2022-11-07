Pappersvärld

Not Available

A Paper World is a stop motion film about a young man revisiting his past, and remembering his early teenage self. I've thought a lot about what me and my friends used to do and talk about when we were teenagers. One thing I've tried to recreate is the feeling of growing up during the cold war. Of course the disaster in this film turns out to be a more personal one. To make the slow transitions that occur between the present time in the film, and some of the flashbacks, I've drawn inspiration from a lot of different techniques including stage machinery and pop up books.