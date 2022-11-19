Pappu Can't Dance Saala

Not Available

One time bickering neighbors are forced to share the same apartment. The cultural clash between traditional-orthodox-India and modern-urban-India. The collision of two cultures creates havoc in the beginning but finds a peaceful co-existence, at the end. An orthodox boy from the holy city of Banaras, is forced to stay with a chorus dancer in Bombay... The film does the journey of these two opposite personalities and how, after the initial phase of rejection, they find each others place in their respective lives.