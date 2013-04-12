2013

Papua, the home island of the cannibals in the far Pacific ocean. Guinea contains many islands which are significantly diversified: enormous mountains, highlands, swamps and huge rocks alternate. The spectacular wildlife, unspoiled wilderness are species habitat of many animal and plant. Papua New Guinea is one of the most culturally diverse countries on the Earth. According to this, 841 different languages are listed for the country. It is also one of the most rural, as only 18 percent of people live in urban centres. The country is one of the world’s least explored, culturally and geographically, and many undiscovered species of plants and animals live there. If you like the amazing nature recordings also from the underwater (to show the rich life world of Pacific Ocean) and interesting cultures and secrets of the cannibals join and come with us for this exciting journey!