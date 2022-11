Not Available

El Cholo, a Peruvian taxi driver, flees from justice in his country and comes to Venezuela in search for a better future. After running into a gang of con-men who leave him penniless, he meets a peculiar group of Latin Americans who work for a gangster known as The Russian as hitmen. El Cholo is quickly trapped in a world of blood and ambition that makes him realize the true cost of life and death.