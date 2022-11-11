Para Para Sakura

Not Available

Phillip (Aaron Kwok) is a dance instructor who holds a class devoted to the latest dance craze, Para Para. While in Shanghai, he meets Yee (Cecilia Cheung), a spoiled rich girl who is running away from her impending arranged marriage. Soon, Yee begins using Phillip's dance studio as a sanctuary from her responsibilities, and an attraction begins to form between the two. However, Yee is called back to Japan to be married before long, and Phillip must use more than his dance skills and charisma to prevent her from taking her vows.