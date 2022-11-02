Para que no me olvides

Not Available

Irene lives with Mateo, his father, and her son David, 22 years old. Living together is harmonious and happy, but there is a conflict: David, a brilliant student of architecture, has decided to go and live with his girlfriend Clara, a supermarket cashier. Despite its liberal way of thinking, Irene cannot understand such an unequal relationship. However, David finds in his grandfather the necessary complicity to carry out his plans. Mateo is a old and vital octogenarian despite his tough history: he was a child during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939), and he lost his house and all his family. But none of that could finish with his energy and desire to live. One day, however, Mateo arrives with terrible news.