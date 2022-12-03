Para Todes

Not Available

Is football for everyone? The students of the Adalgisa Nery Municipal School, located in the neighborhood of Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro, embark on an adventure to show the world that it is necessary to break with visible and invisible walls. These, in most cases, make it impossible for people with special needs, LGBT's, women and among other groups to participate in football matches. In their language, even if the game is for fun or for real, there is an intense dispute to know the winner