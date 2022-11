Not Available

Wilson left his parents' home in Medellin on his way to Bogotá but never reached his destination. 30 years later and after the signing of the peace agreement with the FARC, Wilson tries to return from his exile in London to find his family who believes him dead. The trajectory of the plane draws a parable, but "Parable of the Return" is also a poem by Porphyrio Barba Jacob, who once recited his brother by heart.