In a future where the sea doesn’t exist anymore and where adults imitate things from the past, dozens of children are building sand pies on an artificial beach. Only 12-year-old Estelle looks at a wall on which the sea is painted. Thibaud, her peer, approaches the girl and pretends he can see the things that no longer exist. He takes her to his hiding place and tries to convince her to take a pill that would allow her to see the real sea.