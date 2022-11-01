Not Available

Mi-kyeong (Kim Ha-Neul) is just released from prison. She is a stranger to the outside world, having no home or family. She decides to take a train and head south. While on the train, Mi-kyeong notices an advertisement for Hana Island. The ad portrays Hana Island as the last paradise on Earth, with lush trees and beautiful sunshine. Mi-kyeong then decides to visit Hana Island. Once Mi-kyeong arrives on Hana Island she is immediately disappointed. The island is desolate and appears far from any type of paradise. Nonetheless she takes a job in a cafeteria on the island. She then meets Il-ho (Ji Jin-Hee), who works as an elementary school teacher. He has a pure character and makes a favorable impression on Mi-kyeong.