Industrialization has reached each and every small village in India and the villages here are bearing the brunt of urbanisation in their own way. This is the story of a family residing in one such village. The family comprises an elder brother Vithal, a farmer by profession, younger brother Anand, a student, and the middle one Yeshwant, a vagabond, who left his education midway. He would squander his time by standing at the local paan shop, and as expected, he volunteers for the local political party. Ambadas would often use such people to enhance his political status, challenges Appa, a senior political leader and uses Yeshwant as his scapegoat. Caught in a whirlpool of lies, deceit and betrayal, Yeshwant and his family are on the run. But without surrendering to the cruel and ruthless circumstances, they manage to stare in the face of danger with courage and valour.