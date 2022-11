Not Available

Paradise Girls is about three young women, Miki, Pei Pei and Shirley, who are going through an emotional phase in their lives in different places in the world. Their initially carefree lives have each been disrupted by men: a boyfriend, a father and a young son. Each girl's individual reaction on these recent misfortunes illustrates a determination as well as a subconscious love of life that is so characteristic to their age. Written by Motel Films