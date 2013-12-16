2013

Paradise: Hope

  • Drama

December 16th, 2013

Ulrich Seidl Filmproduktion

Hope, the third film in the PARADISE TRILOGY, tells the story of the 13-year-old Melanie. While her mother (Teresa) travels to Kenya, Melanie spends her holiday in the Austrian countryside at a strict diet camp for overweight teenagers. Under the supervision of a tattooed trainer and a creepy doctor, the teenagers attempt to do sports during the day and secretly get drunk in the evening. Between physical education and nutrition counseling, pillow fights and her first cigarette, Melanie falls in love with the doctor who is 40 years her senior.

Cast

Joseph LorenzArzt
Verena LehbauerVerena
Michael ThomasSporttrainer
Vivian BartschErnährungsberaterin
Johanna SchmidHanni
Maria HofstätterTante Melanie

