Paradise in Heart

Trung (actor Trung Dung) is a prisoner guilty for robbery and murder. On the way to the new camp, he plotted to decamp. He robbed a gun to escape before the police chase… In desperation, Trung jumps to Kim’s car. Kim (actress Mai Thu Huyen) is a solid, beautiful nurse who lives in an isolated farm, owned by a Vietnamese man living overseas. The farm is set up for his son, Hai (actor Binh An), a 20 years-old boy who has special disease. Kim is responsible for taking care of Hai. Kim drives to the farm, unknowingly carrying Trung… And then, the relationship between three strange persons happened. Both Kim and Hai have fallen in love with Trung with all joy, anger, and happiness…