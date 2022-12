Not Available

The band performed from their rehearsal studio at The Mill In Bradford, West Yorkshire on November 5. Setlist: -Widow (First time since 2016) -Fall From Grace (Live debut) - Blood and Chaos - Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us - Gothic - Shadowkings - One Second - Ghosts (Live debut) - The Enemy - As I Die - Requiem - No Hope in Sight - Embers Fire - Beneath Broken Earth - So Much Is Lost (First time since 2014) - Darker Thoughts (Live debut)