Anshuman Chakraborty's “Paradise Lost Children” limns multiple plots in a single story starting from the reality of the hapless children in the red light area, to social stigmas related to sex workers and their plight set in glittering and joyful Durga puja moments. This film talks about Durga Puja being celebrated in a red light area for the first time and tries to navigate the mother archetype through the iconic idol of eternal motherhood. FEATURING EXCLUSIVELY AT CINEMAPRENEUR