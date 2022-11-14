Paradise Lost : Draconian Times MMXI

Not Available

1. Enchantment 2. Hallowed Land 3. The Last Time 4. Forever Failure 5. Once Solemn 6. Shadowkings 7. Elusive Cure 8. Yearn For Change 9. Shades Of God 10. Hands Of Reason 11. I See Your Face 12. Jaded 13. Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us 14. True Belief 15. One Second 16. Say Just Words 17. The Rise Of Denial 18. As I Die 2011 live release from the British Gothic Metal pioneers. Draconian Times MMXI features the band performing their legendary Draconian Times album live on stage during the album's 15th anniversary mini-tour in 2010. Commented vocalist Nick Holmes: "It was great fun doing the 'Draconian Times' live shows and the response outshined our expectations by far. All the shows were great. This release is dedicated to them, and I hope they thoroughly enjoy it!"