PRO-SHOT of the full Paradise Lost set at B.O.A. Behold the kings of gothic/doom. Setlist is as follows: 01-The Enemy 02-Honesty In Death 03-Forever Failure 04-Tragic Idol 05-Pity The Sadness 06-One Second 07-As I Die 08-Fear Of Impending Hell 09-In This We Dwell 10-Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us 11-Say Just Words