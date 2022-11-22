PARADISE LTD.

Not Available

Two apartments are joined together, the demolition of a wall transfers two small flats into a big one. Seven young people move in and share the living quarters. They all have definite ideas about life and living together and want to make them come true. But they don´t really know what they want. Everyday life causes problems and when a merry-go-round of changing relationships among the young people begins to run quicker and quicker, the constant moving from one room to the other ands before the eyes of the astonished house superintendent with the setting up again of the wall which separated the two walls.