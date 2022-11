Not Available

Rock Ross' ironically titled, time-lapse record of a 1980s Gay Pride parade in San Francisco is hardly the celebration of a celebration one would expect. By stationing his camera at a jog in the route so that the floats and people head right at us and then veer off at the last minute (and speeding up their movements in the process) he transforms the pageant's erratic asphalt ambling into an anxiety-ridden urban expedition. - Michael Fox