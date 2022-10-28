Not Available

As the days turn into weeks and the weeks roll into months, it's the moments when everything seems to come together in perfect harmony that resonate the loudest. For those who anticipate winter's arrival with frothing mouths and the dreams of what may come,this past year came with an unfamiliar set of struggles as these perfect moments became more and more elusive. But for the TGR team, this only hardened their pursuit of winter's rewards. Through the highs and lows of a curious season, they come to find that the moments found on the other side of adversity are the greatest moments of all. From the award-winning filmmaking crew that brought you 2014's Almost Ablaze, comes the story of one weird winter and the people who celebrate it... Paradise Waits - a ski and snowboard film.