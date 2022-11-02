Paraiso: Tatlong Kwento ng Pag-asa

Not Available

Three uplifting stories of faith, compassion and courage provide the framework for this inspirational film. First, Jocelyn (Maricel Soriano), a victim of the mudslides in Leyte, finds strength in the face of tragedy; next, a family's adoption of a neglected young boy brings healing; and in the final chapter, widower Rudy Abad (Cesar Montano) decides to build a village in the Philippines in memory of his wife, who died in the Sept. 11 attacks. - Maricel Soriano, Cesar Montano, Ricky Davao