PARAÍSO XIBALBA - Uma Viagem (Maluco Beleza) à Guatemala

Guatemala - which means country of many trees. In the so-called "everlasting spring," the adventure boasts an extraordinary climb and view of the Fuego volcano, a visit to the Mayan city Tikal, a tarantula encounter ... among many, many other amazing stories and experiences that this country - and people - they provided us. "Paraíso Xibalba" is the second Maduco Beleza travel documentary in partnership with Landescape, directed and produced by Marco Almeida, voiceover and presentation by Rui Unas and as travel leader João Amorim.