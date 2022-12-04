Not Available

Paralelo 28 portrays the workers’ conditions at the world’s biggest salt mine, in the north of México, and tells the story of a one-eyed dog/welder who steals the workers’ lunch. It’s a film interested in the paradox of representation of raw material, vision, landscape, machines, workspaces. This paradox, that we can synthesize as the impossibility of showing a body’s three dimensions through two-dimensional images, maybe points out at raw material and work —at this moment of history where there’s no more distinction between the objects’ presence and images’ representation— as the only proof of the world’s volume and weight. [Punto de Vista]