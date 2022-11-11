Parallel 10

Not Available

In a corner of Barcelona, a Filipino woman performs every day a ritual that the observer cannot understand. Her love for the world keeps her away from the world. There are connections everywhere, but they are hidden. But there is no attempt to explain the act in progress, but to grant a place where the performer can show it in all its complexity. The observer experiences the fascination of an outsider, registering her intimate choreography and suggesting, with delicate lightness, the potential connections, as if a veil was torn.