Parallel Life

Kin Suk-hyun is Korea’s youngest appointed criminal court head judge, very famous for his rational rulings. It is before his court that the case of distinguished mathematics professor Sohn Ki-chul’s murder of his wife is presented. While examining Sohn’s file, Suk-hyun finds Sohn’s life unbelievably parallels Kurt Gödel’s. But Kim believes fate is what one makes of it, and just regards Sohnn as a crazy old professor who killed his wife. One day, Suk-hyun gets a strange phone call threatening the lives of his wife, yoon-kyung, and his young daughter. Before long, yoon-kyung turns up dead, and Sohn dies of starvation-just like Gödel.