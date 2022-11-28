Parallel Minds

Not Available

In the near future, technology firm Red-Eye is on the verge of developing a revolutionary contact lens that records human sight to replicate memories. When the company’s lead researcher is murdered, Detective Thomas Elliot (Greg Bryk), and researcher Margo Elson (Tommie Amber Pirie) are drawn into searching deeper to apprehend an elusive digital shapeshifter. Soon, both are threatened by their past as they seek to uncover what this dangerous artificial intelligence is trying to consume.