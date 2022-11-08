Parallelnye pryamye peresekayutsya v beskonechnosti

Not Available

Sasha is stalking a man. They seem to have a common past, which Sasha can't let go. This leads her into dark territory. For he is an uncompromising photographer, who is obsessively trying to get an exhibition in a gallery. His theme is fear - and to capture this in its perfection, he puts women into shock situations in his photo shoots. In the process, reality and production become blurred, and the models pay the price. One day he turns up at Sasha's door - A dark cocktail of passion and obsession, portraying the borderline facets of photography.