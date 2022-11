Not Available

Paramore brought their unique brand of high-energy pop-rock to the Roundhouse in Camden as the fourth headline act to hit the stage at the 2013 iTunes Festival. A passionate set from start to finish with a few well-placed reflective moments dotted throughout. Hayley has boundless energy and the vocal talents to match, and the band put on a show that can only have left every fan walking out the doors feeling satisfied and looking forward to Paramore’s next trip to our shores.