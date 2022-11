Not Available

In a nightclub setting, Bob Crosby and His Orchestra play five numbers, as young couples dance in front of the bandstand, in contrasting styles ranging from Dixieland to Blues to Ragtime Pop to Swing: "How'dja Like to Love Me?", "Pagan Love Song", "Moments Like This", "Romance in the Dark" and one of the group's best-known recordings, "The South Rampart Street Blues." The featured vocalist if Kay Weber and the drummer is Ray Bauduc.