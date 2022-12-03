Pärand. Anu Raud

Not Available

Textile artist Anu Raud enjoys life on her grandfather's farm in Kääriku. She has never thought about demolishing something there just because it's old. Or to change something just for the act of changing something. She likes to be surrounded by life. Anu also likes small things - they just fit the country life. She longs to see small roads and small villages. She believes that in small places, people can grow much larger than in large places. And in large places, she thinks people just stay small.