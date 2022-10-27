Not Available

Paranoid

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Isle of Man Film

Chloe Keane is an stressed American fashion model living in London who is about to have the worst weekend of her life. She and her boyfriend are invited to attend a party at the house of a former rock-star named Stan and his weird family who live in the countryside. Chloe awakes the next morning only to find her boyfriend has abandoned her at Stan's house and she has been drugged and handcuffed to the bed.

Cast

Iain GlenStan
Jeanne TripplehornRachel
Ewen BremnerGordon
Mischa BartonTheresa
Kevin WhatelyClive
Oliver MilburnToby

View Full Cast >

Images