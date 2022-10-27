Chloe Keane is an stressed American fashion model living in London who is about to have the worst weekend of her life. She and her boyfriend are invited to attend a party at the house of a former rock-star named Stan and his weird family who live in the countryside. Chloe awakes the next morning only to find her boyfriend has abandoned her at Stan's house and she has been drugged and handcuffed to the bed.
|Iain Glen
|Stan
|Jeanne Tripplehorn
|Rachel
|Ewen Bremner
|Gordon
|Mischa Barton
|Theresa
|Kevin Whately
|Clive
|Oliver Milburn
|Toby
