2008

Paranoid Park

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 6th, 2008

Studio

Meno Films

The teenager and skateboarder Alex is interviewed by Detective Richard Lu that is investigating the death of a security guard in the rail yards severed by a train who was apparently hit by a skate board. While dealing with the separation process of his parents and the sexual heat of his virgin girlfriend Jennifer, Alex writes his last experiences in Paranoid Park with his new acquaintances and how the guard was killed, trying to relieve his feeling of guilty from his conscience.

Cast

Taylor MomsenJennifer
Jake MillerJared
Daniel LiuDetective Richard Liu
Lauren McKinneyMacy
Grace CarterMutter von Alex
Jay 'Smay' WilliamsonVater von Alex

Images