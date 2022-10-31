Not Available

“Paranormal” follows best-selling, self-made novelist Greg Evans struggling through the worse case of writer’s block in his award-winning career. In a desperate search for inspiration, Greg quickly finds himself immersed in a world he is not prepared to face. Turning to a group of Paranormal investigators, Greg and the ghost hunting team search for proof and answers, yet are unaware they are about to have an experience of a lifetime! No one will leave the way they came. Paranormal will peel back the supernatural curtain to reveal how the truth will expose the darkness.