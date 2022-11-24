Not Available

From Bilco Productions comes a new documentary, ‘Paranormal Bigfoot’. “Paranormal Bigfoot” is due for release on DVD and Amazon Jan. 18 2019. In this film they look deeper into the Bigfoot Community at what some refer to as the “Woo Crowd”. Taking an open minded unbiased approach at the subject they were able to include many well known researchers in the field, published authors, Professors, and boots on the ground. The cast includes, Bob Gimlin, Russell Acord, Ron Morehead, Stan Gordon, Tony Merkel, Christopher Noel, David Bakara, Arla Collete, Professor Darby Orcutt, and Avis Bailey. Be prepared to open you mind and think deeper into just what this elusive creature is.