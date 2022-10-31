Not Available

Paranormal Case Files: Ghost Investigations The Paranormal Research Institute (PRI) conducts scientific investigations of Paranormal Phenomenon across the globe. On Disc 1, we hunt ghosts and paranormal entities in York, England. York is undisputedly the most actively haunted area in the UK. The team members encounter the legendary "Ghost of the Brotherhood," an entity that has terrified locals for hundreds of years. The investigation climaxes into a bloodcurdling confrontation with the afterlife. The Blair Witch was fiction, these events are REAL. On Disc 2, Paul Wookey journeys to investigate the universal ghost and spirit experience joined by psychic medium Diane Howe. We travel to Pendle, known for its deep history of witchcraft which many researchers feel is responsible for the abundance of paranormal activity in the area. We also visit the Anchor Pub based in the beautiful Dales of England.