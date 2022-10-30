Not Available

Join ghost hunting superstar Rex Gonklin on America's #1 public access program, Paranormal Hunters with Rex Gonklin. In this episode, Rex and his team, psychic Madame Miriah McFannus and freelance exorcist Fr. Francis Terwilliger, go in search of the incubus which haunts the Minklestine home. Rex must use all of his ghost busting skills, as well as his Vatican blessed nunchucks to defeat this lewd and lascivious spawn of the netherworld. Will he survive his most dangerous encounter? Tune in to Paranormal Hunters with Rex Gonklin to find out. If you've got the guts...