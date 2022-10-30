Paranormal Prisons

Not Available

Who is the bloody figure wielding a meat cleaver, seen racing through the alleys of British Columbia's Chinatown? Whoever he is, he has terrified dozens of witnesses, who have never been the same afterwards. The brutal history of Cornwall Jail, Ottawa's most notorious prison, lives on as ghostly apparitions of tortured inmates terrorize modern visitors. In its heyday it was home to vicious criminals, and sadistic guards. Hangings, whippings and torture were daily affairs and spirits from that era still linger on in the maze of cell blocks and corridors. Many male criminals were hanged at the Northwest Mounted Police outpost known as Fort Saskatchewan, but only one woman. Florence Lassandro was dubbed the Mob Princess, and her spirit is one of many seen on the grounds and in the preserved buildings of this historic site. Journey through several of the world's most haunted prisons and experience real portals to hell on earth.