In conjunction with Andrea Crespo’s solo exhibition “Joined for Life,” on view at Downs and Ross through April 23, the New Museum presents a cinematic screening of parapagus (2017), a feature-length film by this dexterous and original multidisciplinary artist. The film traverses concerns raised in “Joined for Life,” which portrays the artist’s errant and unexpected form of identification with the dicephalic parapagus (conjoined) twins Abby and Brittany Hensel—or, rather, to their image, which has been circulated in television talk shows, documentaries, and the press since the 1990s.