An underground terror group led by a mysterious proxy Akash recruits unemployed youth and turns them into suicide bombers. Asst. Commisioner of Police Parashuram decides to take the case (and the film) into his own hands in a fit of patriotic fervour. In a subsequent fit of wisdom, he hides a key witness at the home of his flaky fiancee, thereby endangering both and his anti-terror mission in general