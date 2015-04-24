Parasyte: Part 2

Alien pods come to Earth and, naturally, start taking over Human Hosts. One such pod only manages to take over one human's, Shin Izumi, right arm. Together they grow and co-exist, all the while the other aliens are making meals of other humans; Shin feels he must put a stop to it all, but his alien, Migi, doesn't see why.
|Shota Sometani
|Izumi Shinichi
|Ai Hashimoto
|Murano Satomi
|Sadao Abe
|Migi
|Eri Fukatsu
|Tamiya Ryoko
|Masahiro Higashide
|Shimada Hideo
|Nao Omori
|Kuramori
