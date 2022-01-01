Not Available

Parattai Engira Azhagu Sundaram is a 2007 Tamil-language drama film directed by Suresh Krishna. It stars Dhanush in the lead role along with Meera Jasmine and Archana. The film is a remake of the successful 2005 Kannada film Jogi directed by Prem and features the original music scored by Gurukiran.[1] The film revolves around a woman who comes to the city from her village in search of her presumably lost son. Released on 27 April 2007, the film couldn't repeat the success of its original version.