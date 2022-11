Not Available

When Arun's true love, Asha, goes missing after a car accident, he settles for another bride to please his mother. But when Arun's path collides with Dr. Ramesh, who is treating the gravely injured Asha in a hospital, will the couple reunite? Love and tragedy strike in this drama from director Kalpataru, starring Rishi Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Jayapradha, Madhavi, Kader Khan and Raj Babbar.