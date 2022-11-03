Pardon My Accident

Not Available

Professor Pierre Ginsbairge, an instructor at a success school, tells his class that nothing falls from the sky into their laps. On his way out, a safe falling from an upper-story window, nearly drives him into the sidewalk. Uninjured, but learning that the safe-owning company is insured, he claims to be injured and is sent to the hospital.There, he is mistaken for a look-alike famous surgeon and is in a jam when the surgeon arrives and finds Pierre making love to his wife, the nurse.