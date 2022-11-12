Pardon My Stripes

Not Available

Football player Henry Platt (William Henry)mistakes a helmet for the football in his zeal to make a touchdown during a critical game, his error earns him the accolade of "Dope of the Year" award. Gambler Big George Kilraine (Harold Huber) hires him to take the $107,000 winnings of the gambler's syndicate on the game to Chicago. On the way the money bag falls out of the airplane and lands in the state penitentiary. Herry now has to figure out how to get into the prison and get the money out of the prison.