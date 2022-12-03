Pare Parvaz

Not Available

With his fiancé star, Aubak is seeking a license to release his cassette, but he does not succeed. Meanwhile, she is introduced to a girl named Yasman through her fiance whose father is the owner of Caste and Sidi. Jasmine loves Babak and tries to take her to Los Angeles to follow her musical activity. The star, along with her father, is trying to save her relationship with her fiancé, succeeds in obtaining permission to release Babak's album, thus preventing her from going to the United States.