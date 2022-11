Not Available

Father, mother, 3 children, grandparents, brothers, sisters, surprise guests, friends, enemies ... By mistake, the family moves into a huge apartment that was not intended for them. Too late, they signed, war is declared to stay! And meanwhile, the children are growing up, the parents are getting older, and life is pulsating in a whirlwind of delirious adventures. Not easy to be parents and even less to be models!