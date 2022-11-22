Not Available

In six sessions, Parentalk – The Primary Years looks at the topics that affect just about every family, including the busyness of family life, understanding children’s ‘Love Languages’, speaking and listening, how best to set boundaries, preparing children for the outside world, and the importance of family time. Presented by Rob Parsons and Katharine Hill, and with guest contributions from broadcaster Diane Louise Jordan, Mark Chester from Who Let the Dads Out?, author Sarah Abell, and Paediatrician Dr. Kunle Ayonrinde, the DVD features presenter introduction and conclusions, family interviews, street vox-pops, humorous short dramas, real-life parenting case studies, and presenter discussions.