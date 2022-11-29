Parfums d'Alger

Not Available

The story of a woman, Karima, an Algerian photographer who has lived in Paris for several years and who is forced to return hurriedly to Algiers to witness the agony of her father against whom she revolted. She had then severed all contact with him, but also with his family and his native land. The reason for this rupture is that she valued her freedom and independence. On her return to Algiers and during her stay, Karima finds herself confronted with her past - no one can escape it. The memory summoned, Karima will be gradually brought to reconnect with her family and to come to terms with her story. She actually ends up reconciling with herself.