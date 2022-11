Not Available

Having led a series of victorious campaigns against rival territories, a warrior wins the hand of a Brahmin priestess. But when his true caste is brought to light, he risks losing more than just his bride. Based on a play by Casimir Delavigne, Stanisław Moniuszko's final opera is rarely performed. Poznań Opera presents it in this new production directed by Graham Vick to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the composer's birth.